Margaret E. McGuigan

MADISON – Margaret E. McGuigan, 87, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.

She was born May 28,1932 to William and Olga (Kirchner) Hirsch in rural Fennimore. She graduated from Fennimore High School in 1950 and moved to Madison to work for the State of Wisconsin.

She married Bernard “Squeak” McGuigan July 2, 1955 and lived in Boscobel where their 10 children were born.

The family moved to Spring Green in 1973 to own and operate a café and bakery. Upon sale of the business, Marge began commuting to Madison to work for the Department of Tourism, from which she retired. When all the children graduated from high school, she moved back to Madison. After retirement, she became a volunteer tour guide at Monona Terrace Convention Center, which she enjoyed immensely. She enjoyed two memorable trips to Europe with son Patrick and many other trips around the country with several of her other children. Her children were the most important people in her life. Being with them was her greatest joy.

She is survived by eight children: Barbara (Tom) Bell, Boscobel; Tim (Cindy), Fennimore; Dan, Madison; Judy (Dan) Chase, Center Barnstead, NH; Brian (Sue), Oregon; Pamela (Lance Grill), Waterloo; Patrick, Madison; and Kevin, Circle Pines, MN. Ten grandchildren also survive: Lucas (Heather) Bell, Sara (Aaron) Richter; Rachel (Derek Thompson) Jerome, Natasha Lawler; Frank (Ali Owens) McGuigan, Kaitlyn (Adam) Sacker; Emily, Megan, and Madelyn Chase; and Olivia McGuigan. Great- grandchildren are Graydon, Grant, and Greta Richter, Ethan and Brendan Scholz, and Ethan and Charlotte Thompson. Her sister-in-law, Betty Hirsch, former sister-in-law Lorri McGuigan, and several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by sons Donald David and John James; sister Carol (William) Pierick, brothers Arthur (Marian), Leonard (Margaret), Elmer (Mary), Wilbur and Edward Hirsch. Her former husband and his siblings Maxine (Leo) Sweeney, Patrick (Sally), John, and Donald Junior also preceded her.