Margaret E. “Maggie” Paulus

SPRING GREEN, Wis. – Maggie Paulus passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 13, 1954, the daughter of Albert and Renora (Zajicek) Bremmer. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Gary N. Paulus Sr., on July 3, 1976, in Muscoda.

She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Spring Green. Maggie worked at Cardinal CG for 38 yrs. She enjoyed researching the genealogy of many different families over the years. She was in her glory when singing, especially with her Souls of Harmony “sisters.”

Maggie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gary N. Paulus Sr.; children, Mindy J. Paulus of Spring Green, Gary N. (Brittany) Paulus of Spring Green and Rudy L. Paulus of Spring Green; grandchildren, Arlena, Armani, Angelica, Arron, Alyssa, Arrionna, Jocelyn and Elijah; great-grandson, Adonis; brothers, Peter (Cindy) Bremmer, Galen Bremmer and Thomas (Linda) Bremmer; sister, Josephine (Don) Mahieu; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Stu) Baker and Sharon Neuhisel; brothers-in-law, David Paulus, Rick (Cindy) Paulus and Darrell Paulus; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Also, to the many women she called “Sister,” you are all loved. Maggie was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kevin Dean Rundle; and parents-in-law, Norbert and Eugenia Paulus.