Margaret E. Dalsing

Site staff by Site staff

Margaret E. Dalsing, 92, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of Kieler, WI passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11th at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler, WI. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, March 11th from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Margaret was born on November 25, 1927 to Henry & Mary (Stuer) Schaefer in Potosi, WI. She married Linus Dalsing Sr. on April 30, 1946 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. Margaret was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. She enjoyed quilting and reading, but most important to her was her faith, family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margaret is survived by a son, Linus Dalsing Jr. of East Dubuque, IL; 2 daughters: Rita Hesseling of Kieler, WI and Bernie (Gerry) Tranel of Cuba City, WI; 9 grandchildren: Cory (Sarah) Hesseling, Tyler (Kelly) Hesseling, Ben Tranel, Katie (Jonathan) Schroeder, Emily (Eric) Kaiser, Alison (Seth) High, Julie (Scott) Klieman, Jill Carpenter and Jami (Dallion) Pluemer; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Genevieve Biba; 2 sister-in-laws: Rita Schaefer & Bernadine Schaefer; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Linus Sr. (February 25, 1997), daughter, Mary Margaret “Margie” Kirsch (November 20, 2018), 2 son-in-laws: Jerry Hesseling (April 24, 2011) & Wayne Kirsch (February 10, 2013), 5 siblings: Homer (Celine) Schaefer, Elmer Schaefer, Jerome Schaefer, Hildegard (Ed) Hinderman & Dolorse (Orville) Pickel and a brother-in-law Vandy Biba.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Margaret E. Dalsing Memorial Fund has been established.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bethany Home for the care and support given over the years she resided there.