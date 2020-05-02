Margaret Beth Dukerschein

OREGON, Wis.– Margaret B. Dukerschein passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born in Morris, Ill. on Oct. 31, 1925, the fourth child and only daughter of Severt (Norwegian immigrant) and Nora (Danielson) Stangland (first generation Norwegian). She graduated from Newark High School in Newark, Ill. in 1943 and received a nursing degree from Chicago’s Lutheran Deaconess Hospital in 1946.

After working in Chicago and California, she met Dr. Franklin N. Dukerschein and they were married on Dec. 3, 1949. They remained married in a true partnership filled with love and devotion for over 63 years, raising a family of five children.

Margaret was active for many years in volunteer work at the Oregon Public Library (founding member and an original member of the board), the Oregon Women’s Club (founding member), Meriter Hospital (formerly Methodist Hospital), the Bethel Parish Shoppe and the Madison Children’s Museum. She was a long-time member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. She enjoyed, among other things, playing bridge, golfing, gardening, and reading and for over 50 years, being a member of several bowling leagues.

Margaret is survived by her children, Douglas (Deborah) Dukerschein, Patricia Eaton, Laurie (Mark) Flom and Craig (Kelly) Dukerschein; her brother, Robert (Betty) Stangland; her grandchildren, Haley and Anna Flom, Hannah Dukerschein, Nicole London and Katelyn Eaton; her sister-in-law, Doris Stangland; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three brothers, Sherman Stangland, Howard Stangland and William Stangland; her daughter, Constance Dukerschein; and her grandson, Marcus Eaton.

Margaret will be especially remembered for her brilliant smile, her fierce independence, her nonjudgmental manner, her big heart and her faith. She had a long, wonderful life and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

