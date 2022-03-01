Margaret A. Koch

by Obituaries

On February 26, 2022, Margaret (Marge) Koch passed away peacefully at Our House in Wisconsin Dells. Marge was 86 years old. She was born on July 25, 1935 in Reedsburg, WI to Jack and Marie Lewis. Marge graduated from Reedsburg High School as part of the Class of 1953.

Marge married Gerald (Jerry) Hitchcock June 13, 1953. Together Marge and Jerry had 5 children. Marge and Jerry later divorced, then Marge married Clarence Koch on February 14, 1978. Clarence had 3 sons from a prior marriage. Marge and Clarence resided in the Baraboo area and later moved to Cave City, Arkansas.

Along with the work of a housewife and mother during her life, Marge cleaned homes, was a mold operator for Klein Industries in Baraboo, and a seamstress for UniFirst Corporation in Cave City, Arkansas. While working at Klein Ind. And UniFirst Corp., Marge was active in the company newsletter, writing poetry and articles.

Marge enjoyed a variety of activities including gardening, reading, attending auctions, car races, shopping at flea markets, garage sales, and playing cards. She was a talented self-taught cake decorator. Marge made cakes from birthdays to wedding cakes, she even made a semi that started to roll on its platform during transport. A devoted Packer fan, and a collector of Elvis Presley items. She welcomed family and friends to visit any time and stay as long as they wished.

She is survived by 3 of her children, Larry (Sue) Hitchcock, Prairie du Sac; Susan (Tim) Herbrand, Sauk City; Mark (Kristy) Hitchcock, Baraboo; daughter in law Donna Hitchcock, Missouri; step children, William (Carol) Koch, Rock Springs; Ken (Chris) Koch, Reedsburg; Dale (Lorie) Koch, North Freedom; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and sister Karen Cole, Florida.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Hitchcock; husband, Clarence Koch; son Steven Hitchcock; son Rick Hitchcock; and brother Marvin Lewis.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the North Freedom Community Center. Visitation will be start at 11:00 am. Interment will be at 12:00 at the Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.

