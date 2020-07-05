Mardell H. Elmer

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — Mardell H. Elmer, age 93 of New Glarus passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the New Glarus Home. She was born on November 22, 1926 in Belleville the daughter of Arthur and Hulda (Zwickey) Christen. Mardell graduated from New Glarus High School and on July 10, 1947 she was united in marriage to Julian R. Elmer at the Swiss United Church of Christ. Mardell worked for many years as a hostess at the New Glarus Hotel. She was also a charter member of the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.

Mardell is survived by her daughters Bonnie (Jack) Roberts and Julie (Michael) Bear, grandchildren Michael (Cindy) Roberts, Nicole (Sal Albanese) Roberts-Velaj, and Sydney, Hannah, and Samantha Bear, great-grandchildren Jack, Benjamin, and Clara Roberts and Grace and Caoline Velaj. She is further survived by her brothers Calvin and Palmer Christen, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Julian on July 24, 2014, and a brother Norman Christen.

