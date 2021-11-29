Marcus Theatres will offer ‘vaccine-required’ shows starting Friday

by Christina Lorey

MADISON, Wis.– Dane County businesses are being proactive, trying to stay ahead of the omicron variant by tightening COVID-19 restrictions now.

For Marcus Theatres, that means offering vaccination-required shows starting Friday.

“As many people were comfortable coming back, there were some who just weren’t ready yet,” said Greg Marcus, president of the namesake chain.

Marcus said his staff members are preparing for bigger crowds this holiday season. While 36% of families saw a movie together during Christmas week in 2020, Marcus Theatres’ latest survey shows 62% plan to this year.

Beginning Friday, Sun Prairie’s Marcus Palace will offer a new option to keep crowds safe: vaccine-required shows for two films twice a day. Moviegoers will have to show their vaccination cards before entering the theater.

“It’s just giving people a choice,” Marcus said. “We have films where the lights are up for kids with special needs. We have handicapped parking spots.”

People will also have the choice to remove their masks. The latest Dane County Public Health order states that if everyone in a room is vaccinated, they don’t have to cover their faces.

Click here for more information on Marcus Theatres’ vaccine-only shows.

