Marcus Theatres closes 4 Wisconsin theaters it had reopened amid coronavirus

Associated Press by Associated Press, Site staff

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Theatres has temporarily closed 17 of the 72 cinemas it reopened this summer, citing a decline in audience demand and the limited number of new movie releases.

The coronavirus pandemic led to the closure of movie theaters across Wisconsin in mid-March.

The Milwaukee-based Marcus began reopening many of its theaters in August, after test runs at a handful of theaters in June. Theaters that Marcus has closed again include those in Appleton, Green Bay, Delafield and Menomonee Falls.

According to the company website, Madison’s Point Cinema and the Palace Theatre in Sun Prairie are still open.

Marcus Theatres, owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states, said it is the fourth-largest theatre circuit in the United States.

