Marcus Bovre

Verona, WI – Marcus Bovre joined his son Marcus, Jr. in the great beyond on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

He was a loving husband of 58 years to his high school sweetheart, Sue (Strain) Bovre. Marcus was born in Stoughton on January 9, 1943, along with his twin Michael, to Pearl and Arnold Bovre. His life was filled with pain from a rare arthritic condition that affected many in the Bovre family. Despite the pain and many surgeries, he was a caring man. His family meant the world to him and our grandchildren were the frosting on the cake! Madeline and Quintin Bovre and Finn Martinson have always been the apples of his eye. We were always so lucky to have them so close and so involved with us.

Marcus worked mostly at the Wisconsin D.O.T. during his adult life. He worked in the Highway Dept., did survey work for many years until he couldn’t physically do it anymore and was EEO coordinator until the time of his disability retirement in 1986.

When he was young, Marcus enjoyed fishing at his grandparent’s house on Lake Kegonsa. Catching the biggest fish at the Fisheree and playing cribbage every Sunday were highlights of his young life.

Marcus was a problem solver. We could always depend on him to figure things out. He was a wood worker, making many clocks, tables, mirrors, and other things for our home and for treasured gifts. He enjoyed mowing the lawn until it was just too much for his body to take. One of his favorite things to do with the grandkids was hooking up a wagon on the back of his mower and giving the kids a ride. They loved yelling at him to go faster.

Marcus was a member of the Zwingli UCC-Paoli for over 65 years. He enjoyed going to church and listening to Pastor Sara Rabe preach. He stopped going several years ago due to poor health.

Marcus is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Lisa (Doug), daughter-in-law Tracy (Steve), grandchildren, Madeline and Quintin Bovre and Finn Martinson. He is further survived by his siblings, his twin Michael Bovre and Susan (Brad) Schafer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son Marcus Jr., and his brother Don Bovre.

A special thank you to the Heartland Hospice staff for their amazing care given to Marcus in his final days, SSM Home Health nurses, especially Heather, Heidi from Trusted Hands, Pastor Rich from Zwingli UCC-Paoli, special friends Dick Solberg and Pastor Sara Rabe. Finally, a huge thank you to the wonderful staff at Noel Manor, especially Rosie and the terrific nurses.

A memorial service will be held at Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli at a later date when permitted due to the ongoing public health crisis.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

