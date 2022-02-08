Marcia “Marcie” Elise Schroeder

by Obituaries

Marcia Elise Schroeder “Marcie”, 74, of Prairie du Sac, passed away on February 6th, 2022 surrounded by loved ones, after a six year battle with a rare form of dementia known as Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA) and ultimately pneumonia.

Marcie was born on July 7th, 1948 to Arthur and Thelma (Thorson) Mente in Reedsburg, WI. She graduated from Webb High School in 1966, but plans to continue her education were put on hold with the death of her father. After several years and a series of life events including a marriage, the birth of her son Joel and a divorce she returned to school as a working, single mother and proudly graduated with a degree in Communications at UW Madison in 1988. After graduation, Marcie worked in Communications, Marketing and Training for many years. She truly enjoyed working with and learning from her many coworkers, clients and students.

In 1993, Marcie’s friend Peggy introduced her brother Rick to Marcie while they were all involved in community theater. They fell in love, soon married and remained together for 27 years until her passing.

Marcie had a lifelong love of learning. An avid reader until dementia cruelly robbed her of the ability, her library was her sanctuary and she proudly showed it to guests. Her other passion was animals. She rode horses as a child and had at least one dog in her life at all times. She gave generously to literacy campaigns and animal shelters. She was also active in the community at various times in her life including, reporting on town board meetings, serving on the board of a shelter for abused women.

Marcie was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Thelma; brother Jerome Dumer; nephew Timothy “Tiger” Herritz and many cherished pets.

She is survived by her husband Richard “Rick” Schroeder of Prairie du Sac; a brother, David Mente; a sister, Judy Mainor; son Joel (Cindy) Sass; grandchildren, Bailie, Gavin and Grady, and great grandson Jaylen; she is further survived by many nieces and nephews, including the grand and great-grand sort and her beloved dog Barley.

An informal Celebration of Marcie’s life will be held the first day of spring, Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Park Hall of the Free Congregation, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com

