Marcia Lee Mickelson, age 79, passed away peacefully at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1942 to Harold and Mabel (Snider) Palmer. She attended and graduated from Madison Central High School; class of 1960. Marcia was united in marriage to Darwin D. Mundt on Dec. 12, 1966; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1982. She later remarried Richard L. Mickelson on Oct. 5, 1996. Marcia worked for the Wisconsin Heights School district; first as a bus driver and later adding cooking at the Black Earth Elementary School to her duties. She retired in 2001 after a 22 year career. Marcia enjoyed her time spent with her sisters and her family, Thursday bowling league at the Black Earth Lanes, trips to the Casino, camping with family and later a permanent retreat at Holiday Shores north of Wisconsin Dells.

Marcia is survived by her husband Richard; her children, Tammy (Jeff) Behnke, Darwin (Adele) Mundt, Dena (Rodney) Harrop, Michael Mundt, and Dawn (Richard) Fuller; Richards, children; Scott (Jodi) Mickelson and Tara (Kurt) Holler; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; a sister, Beverly (Sam) DiMaggio. Marcia is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and first husband, Darwin; she was preceded in death by sisters, Saundra, Dorothy and Cella; brothers, Marvin and Uncle Jr.,

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, Mar. 11, 2022 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at a later date in the Mazomanie Cemetery.

