Marcia J. Holland

Site staff by Site staff

Belleville, WI / Marcia J. Holland, age 74 passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

She was born on May 12, 1946 in Stoughton the daughter of Harry and Arlene (Best) West. Marcia graduated from Belleville High School in 1965 and then continued her education at MATC earning her Associate’s degree in Histology. On August 12, 1967 she married Gary Sanders and they lived in Madison for several years. Following Gary’s death in 1994 Marcia married James Holland in 1997. Marcia had worked for Covance for 23 years and most recently at St. Mary’s Hospital for the last 6 years. She was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Belleville.

Marcia is survived by her husband James, sons Richard (Natalie) Sanders, Jonathon (Stephanie Castillo) Sanders, and Asbjorn (Cindy) Sanders, grandchildren Gary Nathaniel Sanders, Nicole Sanders, Ella Sanders, Isabelle Kennedy, Ava Sanders, and Heidi Sanders. She is further survived by her sisters Joyce O’Neill, Margie (Marv) Eith, and Vicky (David) Fahey, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Gary Sanders, sister Gerneen Zurkirchen, and an infant brother.

Marcia started each day with a good morning group text that highlighted how great of a day it was going to be, what national holiday it was (National Oatmeal Day) and each message ended with “Have a wonderful day everyone. Enjoy life and be safe!! Love you all.” At the end of each day she would send a good night text. A wish for sweet dreams, a recap of a great day and instructions to “count your blessings. God bless you and keep you safe. Love you all”

Today you are all on her group text:

Good Morning, it is National Have a Great Day Today! Have a wonderful day everyone. Enjoy life and be safe!! Love you all and just in case I fall asleep before I tell you – today was a great day, count your blessings. God bless you and keep you safe. Love you all – M

A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Stoughton, WI.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com