Marcia Ann Anderson

Marcia was born on February 21, 1936, to Ina (Brock) and George Webber in Pewaukee WI.

Marcia attended grade school at Pheasant Branch School and Middleton High School in Middleton, WI.

She took accordion lessons at Burkhalter Music Center and enjoyed playing for her family. Marcia won Blue Ribbons at the Senior Style Revue at the Dane County Junior Fair in these categories; “Dress for Best Wear” and “Formal”. Marcia received top honors for her formal gown. “A bouffant floor-length evening gown of ice blue nylon net over ice blue satin. The gown is strapless with a fitted bodice featuring a softly pleated cuff. The satin under skirt is studded with rhinestones. Interspersed between the pleats of the cuff are tiny pink and blue rosettes.” She went on to win blue ribbons at the State Fair in Milwaukee in 1953.

Marcia was a cheerleader at her high school and was voted Homecoming Queen in 1954.

After high school, Marcia worked as a checker at National Foods where she met and fell in love with the store manager, Duane L. Anderson. They were married on September 8, 1956. They purchased a lot on the north side of Madison and built their first home, where they lived for their 65 years of marriage. They raised three children, Vicki, Valerie, and Daniel.

Marcia was a talented seamstress and she sewed throughout her life. She made her children’s clothing, clothing for dolls, Barbie dolls, wedding dresses, formal draperies, among many other items. Sewing was always a joy and creative outlet for her.

One of her greatest joys was being at home with her children when they were young. She was a loving and gentle mother and grandmother.

Marcia is survived by her husband Duane L. Anderson, daughters Vicki L. Anderson (Mike Sproul), Valerie Woodworth (Jeff Woodworth), Daniel Anderson (Laura Anderson), grandson Ben Anderson, step grandchildren, Jesse Hughes (Stephanie Hughes), and Lisa Kum, (Sothy Kum), and 5 step great grandchildren, Steven, Brooke, Jesse Jr., Noah and Emma, a sister, Karen Maurer, foster brother, Dennis Elliot, (Marica Elliott) and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Lois Robinson and parents George and Ina Webber.

Marcia passed on November 18, 2021, at home surrounded by family, her beautiful back yard, and familiar things.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date which is yet undetermined.

