March Madness on CBS leads to programming changes for News 3 Now

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A number of News 3 Now newscasts will not air on their normal schedules Thursday and Friday due to March Madness coverage on CBS.

On both days, News 3 Now at Noon will air on TVW and Channel3000+, while News 3 Now at Six will air at 5:30 p.m. and News 3 Now at Ten will air after the last basketball game of the day.

News 3 Now This Morning, News 3 Now Live at Four and News 3 Now at Five are set to air during their normal timeslots.

TVW is available over-the-air on WISC-TV 3.2; newscasts will also stream here.

Click here for the full daily programming schedule for WISC-TV, TVW and WISC-TV’s digital subchannels.

The following games are set to air on CBS (all listings in Central time):

Thursday

11:15 a.m. Michigan vs. Colorado State

1:45 p.m. Longwood vs. Tennessee

6:10 p.m. St. Peter’s vs. Kentucky

8:40 p.m. San Francisco vs. Murray State

Friday

11:15 a.m. Loyola-Chicago vs. Ohio State

1:45 p.m. Delaware vs. Villanova

6:10 p.m. Cal State-Fullerton vs. Duke

8:40 p.m. Davidson vs. Michigan State

