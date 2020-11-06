Marcella “Sally” A. Lickel

Site staff by Site staff

Marcella A. “Sally” Lickel, 84, of Potosi, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Van Buren Cemetery, Potosi. Pastor Pam Strakeljahn will officiate. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Marcella Lickel Memorial Fund and may be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Marcella, or “Sally”, known by many as was born on January 26, 1936 in Lancaster, Wisconsin, daughter of Max and Margaret (Adams) Lorenz, Sr. She was united in marriage to Carl Lickel on April 17, 1954 in Lancaster, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2015. Sally worked did child care, worked for Homeward Bound and for Grant Regional Health Care, Lancaster, for many years, which she took great pride in her job. Sally loved the outdoors, listening to birds and frogs, gardening, and tending to her flowers.

She is survived by five children, Carl Lickel, Jr., Rick Lickel, Duane Lickel, Tim (Sue) Lickel, and Lisa Kruser; one grandson, Jeremy (Christy) Lickel; great-grandchildren, Keeley and Matthew; sister, Mary (Larry) Duncan; brothers, Patrick (Kay) Lorenz, Jim (Usa) Lorenz, Dan (Rose) Lorenz; sister-in-law, Judy Lorenz and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her husband, parents, grandson, Justin Lickel and brother, Max Lorenz, Jr.