Marcella Marie Joseph

Marcella Marie Joseph, 81, Hillsboro, WI. Passed away at her home on January 19, 2021.

Marcie was born on June 21, 1939 in Hillsboro the daughter of Emil and Elsie (Fronk) Benish. She grew up on a farm in Valley where she attended school and then graduated from Hillsboro High School. She attended Normal college where she fell in love with Larry Joseph. They were married on July 8, 1958. They farmed with her parents for several years and then moved to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Marcie was a fantastic wife, mother and homemaker. She raised 5 children and worked for 25 years in the Sun Prairie School District. She was very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and with the Homemakers Association. They moved back to spend retirement years in Hillsboro in 2006. Marcie was a talented seamstress, quilter, gardener, baker and cook.

Marcie is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Lisa Joseph (Stacy Diven), Allen Joseph (Jane Piper Clendinning), William (Sherry) Joseph, Sherry (Michael) Turner, Richard (Michele) Joseph; nine grandchildren, Bao, Jin, Sara, Forest, Danielle, Joe, Kelsey, Elle and Jacob; four great grandchildren, Paisley, Theodore, Axel and Diana. Marcie is further survived by her beloved sisters, Jo Ann (John) Clark and Eileen (Butch) Nale, many Nieces, Nephews, neighbors, friends and other extended family.

A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association in hopes of finding a cure. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

