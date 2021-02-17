Marcella “Marcy” M. (Czapla) Sommers

Site staff by Site staff

Cottage Grove – Marcella M. “Marcy” Sommers, 94, of Cottage Grove, WI was called home by our Lord on Sunday, February 14th, 2021.

She was born in Chicago, IL to Effie and Anton Czapla on December 3, 1926. She retired as office manager for Neesvig’s in 1988. Marcella truly enjoyed her time with family, friends and pursuing her passions. Among her hobbies were making beautiful quilts for all of her family, crafting ceramic dolls, making Christmas decorations and other crafts throughout the year. Marcella loved making clothes and costumes for family, even for our pets! She loved dancing and learned tap dancing after retiring. Her tap-dancing group would entertain at assisted living residences. Marcella really enjoyed playing cards and was a good bluffer. After the all-night marathons she would make breakfast for everyone. She and Gus hosted all the special occasions and there were plenty of great meals and memorable times.

The past 5 years she resided at Kindred Hearts Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI. The family wishes to extend our deepest gratitude to the staff members at Kindred Hearts and especially to Michelle Lewis for her love and compassion for all the residents there. A special thank you to Kim for Marcella’s weekly pampering. Many thanks to the dedicated staff at St. Mary’s hospital during her last days. You are all truly heroes.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Richard L. Anderson; second husband Laverne “Gus” Sommers; son, Richard A. Anderson; stepsons, Larry and Timothy Sommers; her sister and best friend, Irene “Ike” Capadona; and her special nephew, Johnny Capadona.

She is survived by daughter, Pamela Anderson, Madison WI; stepson, David (Elizabeth) Sommers, Milford, TX; daughter-in-law, Janine Anderson Cottage Grove, WI; grandchildren, Kolina, Mandy, Jamie, Derek, Chance, and Ceanne; along with 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Marcella was an inspiration and wonderful role model for everyone who knew her. She was truly loved and will be deeply missed.

John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?” Marcella did.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Service & Cremation Service

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.