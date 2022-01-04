Marcella Isabelle Parker-Slocum

by Obituaries

Marcella (Parker) Slocum, age101, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Marcella was born February 9, 1920, in Rio, WI, the daughter of Edward and Emma (Segurson) Parker. She graduated from UW Madison with a teaching degree. She taught English and Spanish in Dodgeville. Later, she got her Masters in Library Science and moved to Wisconsin Dells. She met and married the love of her life, Carl Slocum. They had one son, Jack. Marcella cherished her family and friends and doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being with friends, playing cards, travel, golf and reading. Marcella was a very creative and generous person who gave much of her time to church, school, and various high school clubs, to name a few.

Marcella is survived by her son, Jack (Annette) Slocum of Lodi, WI; grandsons, Alex (Jessica) of Cedarburg, WI and Steve (Allie) of Mt Horeb, WI; great-grandchildren, Joanne and Jordan as well as her niece and 4 nephews.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; sisters; Gladys, Margery, Estelle, Alice and her brother, Thomas.

Memorials will be donated to Agrace Hospice and the Dells-Delton United Methodist Church. Donations may be mailed to; Marcella Slocum, c/o Picha Funeral Home, P.O. Box 757, Lake Delton, WI 53965.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.