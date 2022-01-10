Marcella A. Stanek

Marcella A. Stanek, age 91 of Highland passed away on January 5, 2022 at Upland Hills Health Hospital.

She was born in Castle Rock, WI on January 18, 1930, the daughter of John and Mary (Straka) Kohout. She was married to Joseph I. Stanek on May 12, 1953. Together they farmed and raised nine children in rural Highland. In 1987 she moved to the village of Highland. Long time member of St. John Nepomuc Catholic Church, Castle Rock Ridge.

She loved quilting. Every birth, graduation, and wedding were made special with a gift of one of her quilts. She spent many years weaving rag rugs. She was also a vendor at many craft shows with her handmade items.

Marcella is survived by six sons, Joseph Jr. (Kay) of Victor, MT; David (Barb) of Avoca; Thomas of Highland; Richard (Deanna) of Highland; Kevin (Becky) of Highland and Douglas (Sheila) of Blue River; three daughters, Barbara (Rick) Prohaska of Muscoda; Delores (Jim) Eggers of Highland and Sharon Brown of Boscobel; 25 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph; a son-in-law, Ralph Brown; her parents; brothers, Leo, William, Anthony, John (Mary), Joseph, Francis (Eileen) and Ernest Kohout and her sister Marie (Joe) Kuchar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church where masks will be required. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Castle Rock Ridge. Friends may call at the church on Saturday beginning at 10:00 A.M.

The family request no flowers please, memorials to your favorite charity would be greatly appreciated.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family. Online condolence may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

