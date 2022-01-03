Marcelino M Dominguez

by Obituaries

Marcelino Dominguez Morquecho, age 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in North Freedom, WI (Bluffview) on Tuesday, Dec 29, 2021.

Marcelino was born in Mexico City, on June 2nd 1971, to Herminia Morquecho Sanchez and Fidel Dominguez Rocha, He attended 0076 Gutenberg Middle School in San Jose Solis, Temascalcingo, State of Mexico.

Marcelino always loved spending time with family whether it was here in Wisconsin or back home in Mexico. Among things he loved, summer cookouts were probably top tier, he would always spend time with family joking around and saying the funniest things. I think we can all agree that he never took things too serious and always looked for the best in every situation. He was known for his huge heart, his hard work ethic, but more than anything for always making sure his family was okay.

Marcelino is survived by his wife, Roberta; Son, Alejandro; his father, Fidel Dominguez Rocha, his mother, Herminia Morquecho Sanchez, Brothers and Sisters, Antonio, Juan, Victoria, Ines, Jesus, Fidel, Obdulia, Alejandro, Bacilio, Imelda and Eva. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who miss him greatly.

A visitation will be held at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 starting at 4:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 pm with Fr. Osvaldo Briones. Visitation will continue after the service and conclude at 8:00 pm.

Spanish:

Marcelino Domínguez Morquecho, de 50 años de edad, falleció inesperadamente en su casa, en North Freedom, WI (Bluffview) el Miercoles 29 de diciembre de 2021. Marcelino nació en la Ciudad de México, el 2 de Junio de 1971, hijo de Herminia Morquecho Sánchez y Fidel Dominguez Rocha, asistió a la Secundaria # 0076 Gutenberg en San José Solís, Temascalcingo, Estado de México.

A Marcelino siempre le encantó pasar tiempo con la familia, ya fuera aquí en Wisconsin o en Mexico. Entre las cosas que amaba, la carne azada en verano era su favorita, siempre pasaba tiempo con la familia, bromeaba y decia las cosas más graciosas. Creo que todos podemos decir y estaremos de acuerdo en que nunca se tomó las cosas tan en serio y siempre buscó lo mejor en cada situación. Era conocido por su gran corazón, su ardua ética al trabajo, pero más que nada por asegurarse de que su familia siempre estuviera bien.

A Marcelino le sobreviven su esposa, Roberta; su hijo Alejandro; su Papa, Fidel Dominguez Rocha, su mama, Herminia Morquecho Sánchez, sus hermanos y hermanas, Antonio, Juan, Victoria, Inés, Jesús, Fidel, Obdulia, Alejandro, Bacilio, Imelda y Eva, asi como sus tios, tias, primos, primas, sobrinas, sobrinos y amigos que lo extrañaran mucho.

La visita se llevara acabo en Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., El Jueves Enero 6, 2022 empezando a las 4 pm. La Misa se llevara acabo a las 5 pm won El Fr. Osvaldo Briones. La Vista continuara despues del servicio y concluira a las 8:00 pm

