Marbled crayfish added to Michigan’s prohibited species list

LANSING, Mich. — A crayfish that reproduces by cloning has been added to Michigan’s prohibited species list.

The state Department of Natural Resources says all known specimens of marbled crayfish are genetically identical females that can produce up to 700 eggs per reproductive cycle without the need for fertilization.

The species’ reproductive capacity and aggressive nature may allow them to dominate lakes, ponds, streams and rivers in a short period of time.

They have not been detected in the wild in Michigan. They feed on algae, plants, snails and amphibians, limiting food sources for fish and other aquatic species.

