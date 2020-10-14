Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. to shut down production at Monroe cheese plant

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

MONROE, Wis. — Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. announced that it will be ending its partnership with Monroe’s Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative.

“It’s with a heavy heart that after 24 years of working together with Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative, dairy market volatility coupled with the coronavirus pandemic, has forced us to make the tough decision to discontinue production of our award-winning cheeses at our Monroe facility” President of Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. Shirley Knox said.

Bob Bade, treasurer for Maple Leaf Cheese Cooperative, said they are searching for a new cheesemaking partner and hoping to rebrand themselves. The cooperative consists of 25 local dairy farms.

“I’m pretty confident we’ll come back better on the back end,” Bade said.

Maple Leaf Cheesemakers, Inc. will discontinue production in the Monroe facility starting on Nov. 20.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.