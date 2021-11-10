Maple Bluff Police dog retires after six years of work, adopted by handler

by Kyle Jones

MAPLE BLUFF, Wis. – Maple Bluff Police celebrated the service of a K9 Officer Tuesday.

Ali worked with the department for six years, joining in December of 2015.

She was forced to retire last month for medical reasons.

“The Village of Maple Bluff and the Maple Bluff Police Department appreciate the support of everyone who helped make Ali’s service to the community possible and wish her a happy retirement,” officials said in a statement Wednesday.

Ali’s handler and partner, Sgt. Kyle Dabbs, will be adopting her.

