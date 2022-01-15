Many Wisconsinites can now get reimbursed for at-home COVID tests: Who, how, & when everyone will get help

by Christina Lorey

Andrew Harnik - staff, AP

MADISON, Wis.– Starting this weekend, millions of Americans are now able to get reimbursed for at-home COVID tests, but, in its current form, the new policy doesn’t apply to everyone and every test.

Who is eligible?

Right now, only people with private health insurance are eligible. Starting Wednesday, that will change. The Biden Administration is launching a website where anyone can order free tests, which will be delivered to their homes in 7 in 12 days.

What kinds of tests are covered?

The new policy applies to at-home rapid tests that cost $12 or less. You’ll have to pay the difference if your test costs more.

Where can I buy them?

Grocery stores, pharmacies, online… it’s your choice. Some locations are still limiting the number you can purchase at one time, so keep that in mind.

Is there a limit?

Insured Americans can get up to eight tests reimbursed each month, or 40 tests for a family of five.

How do I get reimbursed?

You can get your money back by making a claim with your insurance company using the receipt from your purchase. The Biden Administration says there are plans to incentivize insurers so that reimbursement process becomes automatic, without having to file a claim, but that’s still in the works.

What about PCR tests?

Insurers are still required to pay for COVID tests administered at testing sites and medical offices across the country, including here in Wisconsin, which can often cost $100 or more.

What about the uninsured?

Starting Wednesday, the Biden Administration says everyone, insured or not, will be able to order four, free, at-home tests from the government’s new website, covidtests.gov.

Click here for more information on testing options in Wisconsin.

Vaccination is still the best way doctors say you can protect yourself against serious illness.

Click here to find a vaccine appointment today.

