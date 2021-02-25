Man’s iPhone stolen during Facebook Marketplace transaction in Madison, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A man’s iPhone was stolen after a meeting arranged over Facebook Marketplace went awry Wednesday night.

Police responded to an armed robbery on the 200 block of South High Point Road at about 7:15 p.m., according to an incident report.

A 31-year-old man met with two others to sell his iPhone X after agreeing to meet. Officials said the suspects arrived and grabbed the phone without paying for it. One of the suspects also took out a handgun, but police said no one was hurt.

The two left in a green sedan that was parked nearby.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black teens between 16 to 17 years old. The victim said one of the teens was wearing a gray hoodie and jeans, while the other had an orange shirt and brown jeans.

Those with information on the robbery are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

