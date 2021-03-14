Man’s death under investigation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is conducting a death investigation in Columbus.

DOJ says Columbus Police were dispatched to a home Friday morning for a domestic incident. When they arrived, they saw a man running from the area. Authorities searched the area but were unable to locate the man.

A body was discovered Saturday morning in the Crawfish River. Authorities say they believe it’s the same man seen running from the home.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Columbus Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. DCI will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

