Man’s body found in Fitchburg park, investigation underway

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A death investigation is underway in Fitchburg after a man was found dead at Hatchery Hills Park.

Fitchburg police said officers were called to the park on 3035 Cahill Main around 4 p.m. Wednesday for a man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

According to the news release, a preliminary investigation revealed the man had likely been dead for some time before being found.

The incident remains under investigation, and officers said there is no danger to the public.

