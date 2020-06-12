Manna Cafe and Bakery closing its doors

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Photo by Nicole Peaslee Manna Cafe & Bakery

MADISON, Wis. — Manna Cafe and Bakery in Madison has announced it will be closing its doors June 28, according to a post from the bakery’s Facebook page.

The north side bakery was best-known for its oatmeal pancakes and authentic Jewish pastries like rugelach.

Beginning next week, owners Barb and Mike Pratzel said they will “share a little story of Manna’s past 15 years, working to create a picture of who we were and are, as defined by the people whose lives have been our lives.”

“We love our staff, we love our community,” the Pratzels said. “The Manna family will always be in our hearts and souls.”

More information on the bakery’s closing can be found on Manna’s website.

