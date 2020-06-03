Manley R. “Bud” Showers

Site staff by Site staff

WAUNAKEE – Manley R. “Bud” Showers, age 94, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the VA Memorial Hospital in Madison.

He was born on May 12, 1926, in Madison, the son of Irma (Newman) and Manley Showers, Sr.

Bud attended West High School in Madison before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force where he served in Germany during World War II. He retired as a district manager of sales for EZ Gregory in Madison. Bud enjoyed playing golf, sailing and gardening. He loved his family gatherings.

Bud is survived by his daughters, Penelope Mory, Pamela Bleimehl, Patricia Frisch and Sandra Nel; sister, Muriel Monroe of Garderville, Nev.; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Showers.

Bud’s family will honor him at a family picnic in August. Burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Somewhere over a rainbow Dad is flying. Safe travels Dad.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761