Manawa woman survives 50 foot fall off of Devil’s Lake State Park cliff

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

Above Devil's Lake with Merrimac and Lake Wisconsin in the background

BARABOO, Wis. — A Manawa woman walked away with minor injuries after falling approximately 50 feet off of a Devil’s Lake State Park cliff yesterday.

Officials say the 22-year-old woman fell by Devil’s Doorway on the East Bluff Trail side of the park.

The Baraboo Rope Rescue Team and emergency personnel preformed a technical rope rescue. She was then transported to St. Claire’s Hospital where was was treated and released.

