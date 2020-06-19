Man attacked while searching for owner of cell phone, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was attacked while searching for the owner of a lost cellphone, according to a release from the city’s police department.

The man was walking through Peace Park, located on State Street, when he spotted the phone. He grabbed the phone and left the area for awhile, police said.

On his way back through the park, the man said he approached several men to see if they were missing the phone. The men were unable to describe the phone, but demanded the victim hand it over.

Police said the 37-year-old victim was knocked to the ground and attacked. The men took the phone.

Police said much of the robbery was caught on a surveillance camera in the area. Detectives are working to identify the suspects.

