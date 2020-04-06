Man yells, waves gun at victim during road rage incident, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a call on Aberg Avenue on Saturday afternoon after a driver reported that another driver pointed a gun at him during a road rage incident.

The victim told police that someone driving in a black GMC Acadia forced him onto the shoulder of the exit ramp from I-90 onto Highway 30. The victim said the driver of the Acadia later got in front of his car and began “break-checking him, forcing the victim to slow down.

Police said the driver of the Acadia moved over to another lane. When the victim drove up next to the Acadia, the other driver waved a gun and yelled at the victim.

