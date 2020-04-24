Man yells at woman to get dog off lawn, throws hatchet landing close to animal

MADISON, Wis. — A man seated on a porch in the 1200 block of Mound Street yelled at a woman, whose dog walking in a yard, to get her dog off the lawn. Police said the man proceeded to toss a hatchet toward the dog.

According to an incident report, the woman was walking her dog around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when the dog walked onto a yard to sniff wood shavings.

The man yelled at the woman and tossed the hatchet, which landed a foot away from the dog. The woman yelled “Dude, you almost hit my dog.”

Police said she left the area and called police. The man was located and arrested on suspicion of second degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct.

