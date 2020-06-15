Man yells at, pulls knife on couple at Dutch Mill Park & Ride, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A man allegedly yelled at and pulled a knife on a couple from Plymouth, Wisconsin while they were at the Dutch Mill Park & Ride around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the suspect, 30-year-old Zaccheus V. Watson, aggressively moved toward the couple with a knife drawn.

The couple was able to get away, according to an incident report. They told police they didn’t know why they were targeted.

Watson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of disorderly conduct while armed.

