Man woke up, ran around parking lot, store after employee found him unconscious in car

MADISON, Wis. — A store employee called for police Sunday night after finding a man behind the wheel of a SUV that was running and parked outside of a Kwik Trip on Raymond Road.

According to an incident report, the employee knocked on the SUV’s window to check on the driver. The man started acting up inside the SUV. He got out of the car, ran around the parking lot and then into the store.

When officers arrived, the release said he took off. Chano A. Nunez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of fourth offense of operating under the influence, resisting and felony bail jumping.



