Man with three children in vehicle arrested on suspicion of 3rd OWI

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence, third offense, with three children in the vehicle.

Wisconsin State Troopers pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 90, near mile marker 135, in Dane County around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers arrested Richard A. Cruz, 27, of Chicago, according to a release by the Wisconsin State Patrol’s DeForest Post.

The Wisconsin State Patrol received multiple complaints about a vehicle swerving on the road and passing on the shoulders, the release said. Cruz was pulled over at mile marker 135.

Troopers arrested the driver on suspicion of third-offense OWI following field sobriety tests, the release said.

Three children, under the age of 16, were in the vehicle at the time, the release said.

