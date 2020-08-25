Man whose son was killed by Kenosha Police years ago reacts to Jacob Blake shooting, hopes this one is fully investigated

KENOSHA, Wis. — For Michael Bell, the shooting of Jacob Blake hits especially close to home.

His son, Michael Bell Jr., was shot and killed by Kenosha Police in 2004. Since then, he’s been pushing for change in policing and the criminal justice system.

Bell said it was emotional seeing the video of Blake shot multiple times while getting into a car.

“I saw an upset young man that decided he was leaving, but then I saw a family member watch her boyfriend or brother get shot right in front of her and she was jumping up and down. And I remember how emotional and traumatic it was for Michael’s mother and Michael’s sister to watch him actually gunned down just 10 feet away from them,” said Bell.

Bell’s son was stopped by police in front of his home after a night out with friends.

“An officer mistakenly hooked his gun on a car mirror, thought it was my son, made a claim that, ‘He has my gun.’ And another officer walked up between him and the man, put a gun to my son’s head and killed him right in front of him mother and sister,” said Bell.

Back then, police departments could investigate their own officer-involved shootings.

“(The) Kenosha Police Department investigated themselves and in two days the co-workers of the men that killed my son found that the shooting was justified,” said Bell.

Bell won a nearly $2 million lawsuit against the city in 2010.

“During that discovery we found additional material that showed that there was a cover up, and we’ve been fighting for change ever since,” he said.

In 2014, Bell helped change Wisconsin state law to require an outside agency to investigate police shootings.

Bell said often times when police shoot and kill people, like in his son’s case, it’s because of a “mistake of fact” or error in judgement.

He said for the last four years he’s been helping work on legislation to create a different training model for law enforcement, to try to reduce the number of mistakes that lead to officer-involved deaths. The bill was supposed to be introduced in the Senate on Monday, but then Blake was shot.

“If a White military officer who served this country in three conflicts has a blonde hair, blue-eyed boy killed under a spotlight in handcuffs, and we have the resources to get this done, and we can’t get justice or a proper investigation, I can understand how the African American community feels. They don’t have any other recourse and I fully understand their anger,” said Bell.

He doesn’t know what will come next for Blake’s case, but hopes the Kenosha County District Attorney doesn’t get the final say.

“We’ve given him credible evidence that there was a cover up in my son’s case and I’m very worried that if this DA investigates this shooting, the same type of thing that happened in my son’s case might happen here with the Jacob Blake case,” he said.