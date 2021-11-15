Man who shot woman, killed dog in Oregon dies after shooting self, police say

by Logan Reigstad

WISC-TV/Channel3000

OREGON, Wis. — A 28-year-old man who shot a woman and killed a dog inside an apartment in Oregon last week before turning the gun on himself has died, police said Monday.

The Oregon Police Department said the man died from his injuries at an area hospital. The 29-year-old woman was hospitalized but has since been released.

The shooting happened just before 7:50 a.m. November 8 at an apartment in the 500 block of South Perry Parkway. As officers and deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, they heard gunshots, police said in a news release.

When officers got to the apartment, they found the man and woman with gunshot wounds and one dog dead. Animal control rescued another dog from the home later that day.

Police said they believe the two were in a domestic relationship.

Officers found a handgun they believed the man used in the shootings, police said.

Officials have not named the man or woman involved.

