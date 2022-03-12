Man who robbed taxi driver in Fitchburg arrested, police say

by Logan Reigstad

FITCHBURG, Wis. — A 39-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday night after police said he robbed a taxi driver.

In a news release, the Fitchburg Police Department said the taxi driver called police around 10:45 p.m. Thursday to report being robbed. The driver reportedly told police the man pressed an object against him that he believed to be a weapon before running away with an iPad and his personal belongings. Police later determined the item was not a gun.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area of the 2400 block of Chalet Gardens Court where the robbery took place. By tracking the iPad’s location, police found the suspect ran into a wooded area near the Cannonball Path, the release said.

Madison Police Department drone and K9 teams helped Fitchburg officers find the suspect in the area. When officers approached him, according to the release, he lit a bush on fire and then ran away before police arrested him.

News 3 Now is not naming the man at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of armed robbery, negligent handling of burning material, and resisting or obstructing as well as a probation violation.

Police were able to recover all of the items the robber took. No one was hurt in the incident.

