Man who pleaded guilty to three robberies sentenced to 10 years in prison

MADISON, Wis. — A Stoughton man who pleaded guilty to three bank robberies last year was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.

Officials said Todd Templeton, 52, robbed two Wisconsin banks and a third bank in Tennessee between February 24 and March 11, 2021. He was already on supervised release following a 2007 bank robbery conviction.

The first robbery occurred on February 24, 2021. Officials said Templeton approached a teller at an Associated Bank in Stoughton, displayed a gun, and demanded money.

On March 3, 2021, he reportedly robbed an Associated Bank in Madison after giving a teller a note saying he was armed and demanding money.

On March 11, 2021, Templeton reportedly robbed a SunTrust Bank in Chattanooga, Tenn. Officials said he threatened a banker with a gun and demanded the vault be emptied. He was arrested by FBI agents in Cleveland, Tenn. Templeton reportedly claimed that he used a BB gun during the robbery.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of bank robbery on November 3 last year. In addition to his 10-year sentence, the judge revoked Templeton’s supervised release relating to the 2007 conviction and sentenced him to three more years in prison.

