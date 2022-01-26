Man who left car running while shoveling has it stolen at gunpoint, Beloit police say

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are investigating after a person had their car stolen at gunpoint Monday evening, the city’s police department said.

The robbery happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Moore Street.

Police said the victim had left his 2011 Cadillac CTS running with the keys inside while he shoveled nearby. While he was shoveling, multiple people approached him and one pointed a gun at him.

The robbers got away with the car, which officials later found in another community.

Police did not say how many suspects they are searching for.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

