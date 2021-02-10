Man who killed two men and was fatally shot is identified

Associated Press by Associated Press

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — State officials say the man who was fatally shot by a Washington County sheriff’s deputy after the suspect killed two men in Kewaskum had a history of criminal offenses.

The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says 30-year-old Nicholas Pingel had recently been released from prison and had struggled with mental health issues.

Pingel was killed Feb. 3 in a shootout after he fatally shot two residents in separate homes as he searched for another vehicle to steal after crashing a stolen car.

