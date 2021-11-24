Man who died in Beloit house fire identified

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a house fire on the city’s west side last week.

Bruce Cioni died at the scene of the fire in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue early Friday morning, officials said. Preliminary results of a forensic exam show he died from injuries in the fire.

The Beloit Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 4:20 a.m. A 911 caller reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters found Cioni dead inside the house when they arrived, the department said. No one else was inside at the time.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

