Man who allegedly entered home, slept on couch, took shower arrested

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Saturday who allegedly entered a home on Darbo Drive.

Police said a couple reported that they came home to find the man sleeping on their couch in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive around 2 p.m.

The man allegedly “made a mess” of the home and wore clothes that belonged to the couple. The couple reportedly said they believed the man took a shower in their home.

Police said the 29-year-old left the house when police ordered him to. Officers said they found AirPods and cellphone charging bricks in clothes belonging to the suspect.

He faces charges of burglary and misdemeanor bail jumping.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.