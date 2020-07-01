Man who allegedly broke into parents’ home while armed, shooting faces attempted homicide charges

NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. — The 37-year-old man who allegedly broke into his parents’ home while armed and shooting early Monday morning is facing two attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone was throwing things at their windows to gain entry. The residents later discovered that 37-year-old Gary W. Dickson, 37, the son and step-son of the residents, was actually shooting at the windows.

During the incident the suspect fired several rounds inside the home, which caused him to have to reload his gun. As Dickson walked down the hallway toward the basement, where his parents were hiding, one of the parents shot back at Dickson, hitting him several times.

As of Monday, Dickson was still at a hospital in critical condition.

A Sauk County Circuit Court judge signed a probable cause statement following law enforcement’s initial investigation.

Dickson is also facing two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, burglary while armed to an occupied dwelling, theft of a firearm and felony bail jumping.

