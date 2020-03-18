Man was shot on Milwaukee Street, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street around 2 p.m. Tuesday where a man was shot.

The incident report said the man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

Officers do not believe it was a random information. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information related to the incident, they are asked to notify police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

