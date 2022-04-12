Man wanted in deadly east Madison shooting arrested in Chicago, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Cook County Jail.

CHICAGO — A man charged with first-degree intentional homicide following a deadly shooting in Madison in September has been arrested in Chicago, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said Jeremiah Cain, 19, of Madison, was arrested in Chicago on March 22 after running from a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. He had a gun on him at the time he was arrested.

The September 6 shooting in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on Madison’s east side left 20-year-old Nicholas Cooke dead. According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy found Cooke suffered two gunshot wounds.

It was one of two shootings in Madison on Labor Day that turned deadly; a 63-year-old man died nearly two weeks after being shot at Penn Park on the city’s south side.

Online records show Cain remains in the Cook County Jail as of Tuesday; he is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

