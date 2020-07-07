Man wanted in connection with Janesville strip club shooting turns himself in

JANESVILLE, Wis. — One of the men wanted in connection with a shooting at a Janesville strip club has turned himself in.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday 27-year-old Damont “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on charges tied to the June 20 shooting.

Police are still searching for 23-year-old Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins.

Law enforcement officials had previously secured felony arrest warrants for both men. Green was wanted for one count of attempted first-degree homicide, one count of first-degree reckless injury, four counts of first-degree reckless injury party to a crime and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety party to a crime.

Wiggins is still wanted on one count of attempted first degree homicide, our counts of first-degree reckless injury party to a crime and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety party to a crime.

Anyone with information about Wiggins’ location is asked to call Detective Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013.

