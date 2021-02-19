Man wanted in connection with Fitchburg shots fired incident

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Officials are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident in Fitchburg from October.

According to a news release, a man with a gun was seen firing multiple rounds at a speeding car on the 2300 block of Post Road. Detectives later identified a suspect believed to be connected to the crime and developed probable cause for his arrest.

Fitchburg police said Juwan J. Wilson, 23, is wanted for first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He is on extended supervision through the state Department of Corrections for a separate case and is wanted for violating the terms of his supervision.

U.S. Marshals are also assisting in the search for Wilson.

Fitchburg police and members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team executed two search warrants Friday. The warrants were executed on the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail and 2300 block of Post Road. Wilson was not found at either location.

An updated news release from Fitchburg police said a man and woman connected to one of the apartments were taken into custody on a number of outstanding warrants unrelated to the incident. Officials added that a third man not involved in the investigation was found in a common area of one of the buildings and was also taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Those with information on Wilson’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.

