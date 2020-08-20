Man uses samurai sword to break into Greek life house, police say

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after they say a man used a samurai sword to break into rooms at a Greek life house on Langdon Street late Wednesday night.

People living at the house on the 100 block of Langdon Street reported seeing the man, who they described as a black man with short dreadlocks with blonde highlights. They say he used the sword to pry open doors in the house, going through several rooms.

Police say it’s unknown right now if anything was taken. Anyone who has information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.